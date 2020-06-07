See All Physicians Assistants in Weston, FL
Orialys Rodriguez Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Orialys Rodriguez

Physician Assistant (PA)
1.8 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Orialys Rodriguez is a Physician Assistant in Weston, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Matthew Hendricks, PA-C
Matthew Hendricks, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Amy Greenberg, PA-C
Amy Greenberg, PA-C
5.0 (16)
View Profile
Lucia Kraus, PA-C
Lucia Kraus, PA-C
4.6 (29)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    1675 Market St Ste 203, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 307-3865

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.8
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Orialys Rodriguez?

Jun 07, 2020
I have been seeing Orialys Rodriguez since 2014 and I would not want to see anyone else for my day-to-day health management. When I started seeing her in 2014 I was feeling pretty poorly but within months was feeling better than I had in many years! Orialys is very knowledgeable, practices functional medicine, and is a great listener.
— Jun 07, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Orialys Rodriguez
How would you rate your experience with Orialys Rodriguez?
  • Likelihood of recommending Orialys Rodriguez to family and friends

Orialys Rodriguez's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Orialys Rodriguez

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Orialys Rodriguez.

About Orialys Rodriguez

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1447611827
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Orialys Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Orialys Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Orialys Rodriguez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Orialys Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Orialys Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Orialys Rodriguez?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.