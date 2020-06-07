Orialys Rodriguez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Orialys Rodriguez
Overview
Orialys Rodriguez is a Physician Assistant in Weston, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1675 Market St Ste 203, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (786) 307-3865
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Orialys Rodriguez since 2014 and I would not want to see anyone else for my day-to-day health management. When I started seeing her in 2014 I was feeling pretty poorly but within months was feeling better than I had in many years! Orialys is very knowledgeable, practices functional medicine, and is a great listener.
About Orialys Rodriguez
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1447611827
Frequently Asked Questions
Orialys Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Orialys Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Orialys Rodriguez.
