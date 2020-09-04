See All Nurse Practitioners in Miami, FL
Orlando Gil, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Orlando Gil, ARNP

Orlando Gil, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. 

Orlando Gil works at Kendall orthopedic in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Orlando Gil's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kendall orthopedic
    11760 SW 40th St Ste 722, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 591-1887
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 04, 2020
    Orlando Gil, ARNP listened to my questions and concerns and informed me of my condition and explained in detail to help me understand. He is very welcoming and friendly. I didn't feel rushed.
    Juan — Sep 04, 2020
    About Orlando Gil, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982135042
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Orlando Gil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Orlando Gil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Orlando Gil works at Kendall orthopedic in Miami, FL. View the full address on Orlando Gil’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Orlando Gil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Orlando Gil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Orlando Gil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Orlando Gil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

