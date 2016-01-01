Dr. Orlando Rodriguez, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Orlando Rodriguez, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Orlando Rodriguez, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mission, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Walden.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
1
RDZ Psychological Clinic,PC.901 Travis St Ste 1, Mission, TX 78572 Directions (956) 997-0060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
RDZ Psychological Clinic,PC.900 Plaza Dr Ste 1, Mission, TX 78572 Directions (956) 997-0060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Driscoll Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Orlando Rodriguez, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316125537
Education & Certifications
- McAllen Medical Center
- Mission Psychological Center
- Walden
