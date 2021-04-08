Dr. Benjamin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orna Benjamin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Orna Benjamin, PHD is a Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 550 S Vermont Ave Fl 3, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (213) 738-6150
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benjamin?
She's a top-notch psychologist. One of a kind. Perceptive, engaging, empathetic, highly intelligent and uniquely insightful. I feel very fortunate to have found her and allowed myself to commit to the process of self-refection and healing. As a result of working with Dr. Benjamin, I feel more connected to those around me and am without question better equipped to move through my life with purpose, ease, understanding, and love for myself and others.
About Dr. Orna Benjamin, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1790844652
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benjamin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benjamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benjamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.