Orna Guralnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Orna Guralnik, PSY
Overview
Orna Guralnik, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Orna Guralnik works at
Locations
-
1
Soho Center for Travel Health270 Lafayette St Ste 1209, New York, NY 10012 Directions (212) 219-2917
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Orna Guralnik?
About Orna Guralnik, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1386669927
Frequently Asked Questions
Orna Guralnik works at
Orna Guralnik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Orna Guralnik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Orna Guralnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Orna Guralnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.