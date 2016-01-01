Osaginwen Ayiyi accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Osaginwen Ayiyi
Overview of Osaginwen Ayiyi
Osaginwen Ayiyi is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Osaginwen Ayiyi's Office Locations
- 1 3301 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 899-7774
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Osaginwen Ayiyi?
About Osaginwen Ayiyi
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871959965
Frequently Asked Questions
Osaginwen Ayiyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Osaginwen Ayiyi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Osaginwen Ayiyi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Osaginwen Ayiyi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Osaginwen Ayiyi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.