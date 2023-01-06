Dr. Odiase has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osamede Odiase, OD
Dr. Osamede Odiase, OD is an Optometrist in Chico, CA.
Vision Center 30-20442044 Forest Ave, Chico, CA 95928 Directions (530) 899-8175
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
I have gone to the bigger facilities with all the bells and whistles in Chico but disappointed with cost, wait time and how they fraudulently tried to charge for a "detached retina" that wasn't even true to our medical insurance (All my husband went in for was a new prescription! He had no issues). This guy is a straight shooter, no frills small office, who is very kind and fun to talk with. Sometimes I wait a little, but no more than the big facilities, and he always gets the job done well. I love that I can get in without appointment if I am willing to hang out for an hour. I take both my kids and myself here and my husband is going to join us.
- English
Dr. Odiase accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Odiase. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odiase.
