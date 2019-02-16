Overview of Dr. Oscar Adler, MD

Dr. Oscar Adler, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center



Dr. Adler works at Loudoun Medical Group in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Proteinuria and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.