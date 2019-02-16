Dr. Oscar Adler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Adler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Oscar Adler, MD
Dr. Oscar Adler, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
Dr. Adler's Office Locations
Loudoun Medical Group19490 Sandridge Way Ste 120, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 723-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, knowledgeable, caring and deserves all 5-star reviews he is receiving.
About Dr. Oscar Adler, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1700874138
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital Memorial Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adler has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Proteinuria and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
