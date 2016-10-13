Dr. Benitez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oscar Benitez, PHD
Overview
Dr. Oscar Benitez, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bellevue, WA.
Dr. Benitez works at
Locations
Oscar J. Benitez Phd Inc.1601 114th Ave SE Ste 100, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 246-6891
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. O by Dr. Stout - I was in a panic and scared about my health. I felt I was over reacting to everything. Dr. O is fantastic. I trust him. He allows me to reason through my fears and gives me frank and valid feedback. I rely on him heavily and he has made a huge difference in me being able to function in my job. I had never seen a psychologist and was concerned - best thing I did! My surgery recovery was better because of him!
About Dr. Oscar Benitez, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benitez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Benitez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
