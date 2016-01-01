See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Oscar Del Rosario, APN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Oscar Del Rosario, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Oscar Del Rosario, APN

Oscar Del Rosario, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Rebecca Church, APN
Rebecca Church, APN
3.0 (28)
View Profile
Mary Foster, APRN
Mary Foster, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Oscar Del Rosario's Office Locations

  1. 1
    320 E Warm Springs Rd Ste 3A, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 586-0175

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Oscar Del Rosario?

Photo: Oscar Del Rosario, APN
How would you rate your experience with Oscar Del Rosario, APN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Oscar Del Rosario to family and friends

Oscar Del Rosario's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Oscar Del Rosario

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Oscar Del Rosario, APN.

About Oscar Del Rosario, APN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730428848
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Oscar Del Rosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Oscar Del Rosario has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Oscar Del Rosario.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Oscar Del Rosario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Oscar Del Rosario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Oscar Del Rosario, APN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.