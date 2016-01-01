Oscar Del Rosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Oscar Del Rosario, APN
Overview of Oscar Del Rosario, APN
Oscar Del Rosario, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Oscar Del Rosario's Office Locations
- 1 320 E Warm Springs Rd Ste 3A, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 586-0175
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Oscar Del Rosario?
About Oscar Del Rosario, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730428848
Frequently Asked Questions
Oscar Del Rosario has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Oscar Del Rosario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Oscar Del Rosario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Oscar Del Rosario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.