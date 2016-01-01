Osmin Vargas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Osmin Vargas, FNP-BC
Overview of Osmin Vargas, FNP-BC
Osmin Vargas, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Edinburg, TX.
Osmin Vargas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Osmin Vargas' Office Locations
-
1
G. Athansi Orfanos MD PA2703 W Trenton Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 682-9559
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Osmin Vargas?
About Osmin Vargas, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184116675
Frequently Asked Questions
Osmin Vargas works at
Osmin Vargas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Osmin Vargas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Osmin Vargas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Osmin Vargas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.