Dr. Osvaldo Cabrera, OD

Optometry
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Osvaldo Cabrera, OD is an Optometrist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Cabrera works at Edward Beiner in South Miami, FL with other offices in Doral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward Beiner (South Miami)
    5817 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 647-6706
  2. 2
    Jade Optical
    9549 Nw 41st St, Doral, FL 33178 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 591-6566
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Osvaldo Cabrera, OD

    • Optometry
    • 7 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1487002168
    Education & Certifications

    • Aran Eye Associates
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    • Florida International University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Osvaldo Cabrera, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cabrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabrera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabrera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

