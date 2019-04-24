Dr. Osvaldo Diaz, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Osvaldo Diaz, OD
Dr. Osvaldo Diaz, OD is an Optometrist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Optometry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Optometry.
1
Seascape EyeCare Associates
2444 Chesapeake Square Ring Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23321
(757) 968-9889
2
Jeffrey Robertson
418 N Main St, Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-5291
Monday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Tuesday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Wednesday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Thursday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Friday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Commercial Insurance Company
Coventry Health Care
First Health
Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
Medicaid
Optima Health
Tricare
UnitedHealthCare
Universal American
Wonderful personality and very knowledgeable! Won't go to anyone else.
Optometry
10 years of experience
English, Spanish
Nova Southeastern College of Optometry
Florida Atlantic University
Average wait time: 10 – 15 minutes
Accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Offers telehealth services.
Dr. Diaz works at
Speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. Overall rating: 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.