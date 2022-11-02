See All Physicians Assistants in Plano, TX
Otabek Pulatov, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience

Overview

Otabek Pulatov, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Plano, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Sophie Davis Biomedical Program At City College Of The City University Of New York.

Otabek Pulatov works at Orlin & Cohen Medical Specialists Group in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Perfect Balance Psychiatric Services Pllc
    3028 Communications Pkwy Ste 300, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 577-0801
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Otabek Pulatov, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 5 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Uzbek
    NPI Number
    • 1699276618
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Sophie Davis Biomedical Program At City College Of The City University Of New York
    Frequently Asked Questions

