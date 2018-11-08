Dr. Bourg Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otis Bourg Jr, OD
Overview of Dr. Otis Bourg Jr, OD
Dr. Otis Bourg Jr, OD is an Optometrist in Houma, LA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bourg Jr's Office Locations
- 1 832 Belanger St, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 872-1494
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bourg is an amazing Eye dr !! Very friendly
About Dr. Otis Bourg Jr, OD
- Optometry
- English, Danish
- 1114009313
Dr. Bourg Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bourg Jr speaks Danish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bourg Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bourg Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bourg Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bourg Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.