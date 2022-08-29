Ottilia Bulathsinghalage, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ottilia Bulathsinghalage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ottilia Bulathsinghalage, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ottilia Bulathsinghalage, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Franklin, OH.
Ottilia Bulathsinghalage works at
Locations
-
1
Middletown Family Practice5275 State Route 122 Ste 100, Franklin, OH 45005 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Atrium Medical Center
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The Doctor is very nice and professional.
About Ottilia Bulathsinghalage, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1760848642
Frequently Asked Questions
Ottilia Bulathsinghalage accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Ottilia Bulathsinghalage using Healthline FindCare.
Ottilia Bulathsinghalage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ottilia Bulathsinghalage works at
46 patients have reviewed Ottilia Bulathsinghalage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ottilia Bulathsinghalage.
