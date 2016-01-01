See All Nurse Practitioners in Dallas, TX
Owen Omoragbon, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Owen Omoragbon, NP

Owen Omoragbon, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX. 

Owen Omoragbon works at Appraise Health Care in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Owen Omoragbon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Appraise Health Care
    1230 River Bend Dr, Dallas, TX 75247 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 559-8008
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Acute Diabetes Management
Cholesterol Diseases
Abscess
Acute Diabetes Management
Cholesterol Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Men’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Owen Omoragbon, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Edo and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1225363906
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

