P Dawn Hinton, LPCC

P Dawn Hinton, LPCC

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

P Dawn Hinton, LPCC is a Counselor in Florence, KY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7000 Houston Rd Ste 15, Florence, KY 41042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 653-7963

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anxiety
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Dissociative Identity Disorder Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About P Dawn Hinton, LPCC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053543686
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Northern Kentucky University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    P Dawn Hinton, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if P Dawn Hinton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    P Dawn Hinton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed P Dawn Hinton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with P Dawn Hinton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with P Dawn Hinton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with P Dawn Hinton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

