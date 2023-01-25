See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Paige Cook, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Paige Cook, NP

Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Paige Cook, NP

Paige Cook, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Paige Cook works at Womens Health Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Paige Cook's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Health Associates
    517 ROSE ST, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 438-4692

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Acne
Birth Control
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Acne
Birth Control

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Implantable Birth Control Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Paige Cook?

    Jan 25, 2023
    I recently saw Paige and she was hands down one of the most through health care professionals I’ve ever seen. She listened to me, asked questions and was very proactive. I felt so comfortable with her and appreciate the care I received.
    Paulina Clute — Jan 25, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Paige Cook, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Paige Cook, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Paige Cook to family and friends

    Paige Cook's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Paige Cook

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Paige Cook, NP.

    About Paige Cook, NP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871920470
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Cincinnati
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paige Cook, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paige Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Paige Cook has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Paige Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paige Cook works at Womens Health Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Paige Cook’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Paige Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paige Cook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paige Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paige Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Paige Cook, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.