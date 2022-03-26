Paige Ourada has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Paige Ourada, PA-C
Overview
Paige Ourada, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Puyallup, WA.
Paige Ourada works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sea Mar Community Health Center Puyallup10217 125th Street Ct E, Puyallup, WA 98374 Directions (253) 864-4550
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Paige Ourada?
I visited for my new patient appt and she was so very thorough covering everything in my family history. Very communicative sharing her thoughts and her reasonings. She was respectful and listened to me and displayed such a balance to her that made me feel comfortable and confident she has the ability to weigh and carryout a plan for any condition while opting to be on the safe side and treat you as an individual rather than statistic.
About Paige Ourada, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1124659578
Frequently Asked Questions
Paige Ourada accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paige Ourada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paige Ourada works at
Paige Ourada has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Paige Ourada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paige Ourada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paige Ourada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.