Paige Pradko, LPC

Counseling
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Paige Pradko, LPC is a Counselor in Clinton Township, MI. 

Paige Pradko works at Lakewood Counseling Center, LLC in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Rochester, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakewood Counseling Center, LLC
    33720 Harper Ave, Clinton Township, MI 48035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 899-0864
  2. 2
    Lakewood Counseling Center, LLC
    410 W University Dr, Rochester, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 899-0864

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    About Paige Pradko, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730168980
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
