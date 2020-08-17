See All Nurse Practitioners in Virginia Beach, VA
Paige Shabro, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Paige Shabro, FNP-BC

Paige Shabro, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Virginia Beach, VA. 

Paige Shabro works at Tidewater Physicians For Women in Virginia Beach, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Paige Shabro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tidewater Physicians For Women
    828 Healthy Way Ste 330, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 461-3890
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Aug 17, 2020
    Paige has been amazing since I started going to her. She is VERY helpful and listens to every concern and will handle things right away and put your mind at ease. I will always go to her!
    Tori Rushwin — Aug 17, 2020
    About Paige Shabro, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902335847
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paige Shabro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paige Shabro works at Tidewater Physicians For Women in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Paige Shabro’s profile.

    Paige Shabro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Paige Shabro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paige Shabro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paige Shabro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

