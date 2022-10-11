Overview

Paige Weaver, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Seton Hall U Sch Grad Med Edu and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Paige Weaver works at Carolina Health Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.