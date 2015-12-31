See All Nurse Practitioners in Chandler, AZ
Paige Wyer, NP

Community Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Paige Wyer, NP

Paige Wyer, NP is a Community Health Nurse Practitioner in Chandler, AZ. 

Paige Wyer works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Paige Wyer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Transitional Care - Chandler
    1727 W Frye Rd Ste 210, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Center for Transitional Care - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 600, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Paige Wyer, NP

    Specialties
    • Community Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1871846816
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paige Wyer, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paige Wyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Paige Wyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Paige Wyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Paige Wyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paige Wyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paige Wyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paige Wyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

