Paloma Arvizu

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Overview of Paloma Arvizu

Paloma Arvizu is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA. 

Paloma Arvizu works at Operation Samahan Health Clinic in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Paloma Arvizu's Office Locations

    Samahan Health Centers Mira Mesa Medical
    10737 Camino Ruiz Ste 235, San Diego, CA 92126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 200-2426

Dec 03, 2021
She was very honorable treated and I had good attention everywhere, we're very happy with her attention.
Ms. Patel — Dec 03, 2021
About Paloma Arvizu

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1689139396
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Paloma Arvizu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Paloma Arvizu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Paloma Arvizu works at Operation Samahan Health Clinic in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Paloma Arvizu’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Paloma Arvizu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paloma Arvizu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paloma Arvizu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paloma Arvizu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

