Pamela Barge-Kauffman, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Pamela Barge-Kauffman, APN

Pamela Barge-Kauffman, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Camden, NJ. 

Pamela Barge-Kauffman works at COOPER HEALTH SYSTEM in Camden, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Pamela Barge-Kauffman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper
    MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper
1 Cooper Plz, Camden, NJ 08103
(856) 342-3014
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    About Pamela Barge-Kauffman, APN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1760641955
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pamela Barge-Kauffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Pamela Barge-Kauffman works at COOPER HEALTH SYSTEM in Camden, NJ. View the full address on Pamela Barge-Kauffman’s profile.

    Pamela Barge-Kauffman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Barge-Kauffman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Barge-Kauffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Barge-Kauffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

