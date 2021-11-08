Dr. Pamela Deters, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Deters, PHD
Overview
Dr. Pamela Deters, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hammond, LA. They completed their fellowship with Univ Of Colorado Health Sciences Ctr
Dr. Deters works at
Locations
Crossroads Behavioral Health, LLC42334 Deluxe Plz Ste 2, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 662-5520
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Deters and her staff. Always friendly and she is very thorough, and takes her time to listen without rushing through.
About Dr. Pamela Deters, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Colorado Health Sciences Ctr
- Univ of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Of Southern Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deters accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deters works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Deters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.