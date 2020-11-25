See All Nurse Practitioners in College Station, TX
Pamela Dobbs, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Pamela Dobbs, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Pamela Dobbs, FNP-BC

Pamela Dobbs, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in College Station, TX. 

Pamela Dobbs works at City of College Station Employee Health Clinic in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Pamela Dobbs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    City of College Station Employee Health Clinic
    2803 Earl Rudder Fwy S, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes
Family Counseling
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes
Family Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Pamela Dobbs?

    Nov 25, 2020
    A year ago, we brought in our teen son for treatment of long-term, ongoing health issues. Previous doctors didn't seem to take our concerns seriously, but Pam did. She referred us to an appropriate specialist to determine the root causes. Pam wanted to make sure it was figured out before he headed off to college. We finally discovered the mysterious causes and, with Pam's ongoing guidance, our son has never felt better in his life and is highly optimistic about his future. He's like a different person, more mature, and ready to handle whatever comes his way. Without Pam's kindness and concern, our family would undoubtedly be in a much worse place. She's an invaluable asset to city employees! Thank you, Pam!
    Jennifer Killian — Nov 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Pamela Dobbs, FNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Pamela Dobbs, FNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Pamela Dobbs to family and friends

    Pamela Dobbs' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Pamela Dobbs

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Pamela Dobbs, FNP-BC.

    About Pamela Dobbs, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1326388802
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pamela Dobbs, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Dobbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Pamela Dobbs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Pamela Dobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Pamela Dobbs works at City of College Station Employee Health Clinic in College Station, TX. View the full address on Pamela Dobbs’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Pamela Dobbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Dobbs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Dobbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Dobbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.