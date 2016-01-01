Pamela Dollar, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Dollar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Pamela Dollar, FNP
Overview of Pamela Dollar, FNP
Pamela Dollar, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Monroe, NC.
Pamela Dollar works at
Pamela Dollar's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Sleep Medicine - Monroe2000 Wellness Blvd Ste 140, Monroe, NC 28110 Directions (704) 908-2816
Insurance Accepted
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Pamela Dollar?
About Pamela Dollar, FNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1699910158
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Pamela Dollar using Healthline FindCare.
Pamela Dollar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Pamela Dollar works at
Pamela Dollar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Dollar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Dollar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Dollar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.