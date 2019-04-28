See All Nurse Practitioners in Topeka, KS
Pamela Franks, MS

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.6 (7)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Pamela Franks, MS

Pamela Franks, MS is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Topeka, KS. 

Pamela Franks works at Fleming Place Shopping Center in Topeka, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Pamela Franks' Office Locations

    Fleming Place Shopping Center
    1121 Sw Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 66604 (785) 228-9559
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Apr 28, 2019
    I saw her several years ago and my visit was very prompt and attentive. Highly recommended. She was eager and listened to my issues and concerns. Great to have a doctor without all the bullcrap run around. She is quick and to the point with my issues. Very experienced in all anxiety issues.
    — Apr 28, 2019
    About Pamela Franks, MS

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972597862
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pamela Franks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Pamela Franks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Pamela Franks works at Fleming Place Shopping Center in Topeka, KS. View the full address on Pamela Franks’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Pamela Franks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Franks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Franks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Franks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
