Pamela Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pamela Lee, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Pamela Lee, LPC is a Counselor in Phoenix, AZ.
Pamela Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pamela Griggs Counseling18444 N 25th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85023 Directions (928) 499-8916
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Pamela Lee?
I had my 28 year old son go to her he has been to multiple therapist but none ever worked. I would say she is 100% true to your feelings she listens and help you as you need to be helped. I thought my son had something medically wrong with him after seeing her he is doing wonderful highly highly recommend her
About Pamela Lee, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1750456919
Frequently Asked Questions
Pamela Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Pamela Lee works at
13 patients have reviewed Pamela Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.