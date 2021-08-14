Pamela Haavik accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pamela Haavik, MFT
Overview
Pamela Haavik, MFT is a Counselor in Castro Valley, CA.
Pamela Haavik works at
Locations
Rossi Pediatric Therapy Services20212 Redwood Rd Ste 202B, Castro Valley, CA 94546 Directions (510) 828-4597
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is not a “talk therapist”. She gives concrete, constructive feedback that is useful. She clear and concise. She knows her stuff! She’s the real deal.
About Pamela Haavik, MFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1104024389
Frequently Asked Questions
Pamela Haavik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Pamela Haavik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Haavik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Haavik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Haavik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.