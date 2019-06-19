See All Nurse Practitioners in Richmond, VA
Pamela Harrington, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Pamela Harrington, NP

Pamela Harrington, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, VA. 

Pamela Harrington works at Bon Secours Short Pump Primary Care in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Pamela Harrington's Office Locations

    Bon Secours Short Pump Primary Care
    12320 W Broad St Ste 204, Richmond, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 612-2980
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    
    
    About Pamela Harrington, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871511923
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pamela Harrington, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Harrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Pamela Harrington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Pamela Harrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Pamela Harrington works at Bon Secours Short Pump Primary Care in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Pamela Harrington’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Pamela Harrington. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Harrington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Harrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Harrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

