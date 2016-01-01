Pamela Ingram, ED.S is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Ingram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Pamela Ingram, ED.S
Overview
Pamela Ingram, ED.S is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Pamela Ingram works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Pamela Ingram?
About Pamela Ingram, ED.S
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- English
- Female
- 1770691636
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Pamela Ingram has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Pamela Ingram accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Pamela Ingram using Healthline FindCare.
Pamela Ingram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Pamela Ingram works at
Pamela Ingram has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Ingram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Ingram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Ingram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.