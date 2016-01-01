Pamela Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pamela Jones, PSY
Overview
Pamela Jones, PSY is a Psychologist in Knoxville, TN.
Pamela Jones works at
Locations
Axiom Associates108 W Summit Hill Dr, Knoxville, TN 37902 Directions (865) 525-1099
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Pamela Jones, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1669512364
Frequently Asked Questions
Pamela Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Pamela Jones works at
2 patients have reviewed Pamela Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Jones.
