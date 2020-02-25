See All Nurse Practitioners in Sarasota, FL
Pamela Kelly, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Pamela Kelly, ARNP

Pamela Kelly, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sarasota, FL. 

Pamela Kelly works at Intercoastal Medical Group in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Pamela Kelly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beneva Family Practice
    921 S Beneva Rd, Sarasota, FL 34232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 365-7390
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Florida Blue
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 25, 2020
    Pam Kelly is a wonderful nurse practitioner. I see her for my annual gyno visit. She is very kind, caring and gentle.
    DT — Feb 25, 2020
    Photo: Pamela Kelly, ARNP
    About Pamela Kelly, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235167156
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
