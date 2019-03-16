See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Auburn, CA
Pamela Kesler, MFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Pamela Kesler, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.0 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Pamela Kesler, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Auburn, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Su Maung, MFTI
Su Maung, MFTI
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Eli Gifford
Eli Gifford
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Michael Morris, LMFT
Michael Morris, LMFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    1447 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA 95603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 888-7958
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Pamela Kesler?

    Mar 16, 2019
    May you rest in peace pam you were my favorite therapist ??????
    — Mar 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Pamela Kesler, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Pamela Kesler, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Pamela Kesler to family and friends

    Pamela Kesler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Pamela Kesler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Pamela Kesler, MFT.

    About Pamela Kesler, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114036753
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pamela Kesler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Pamela Kesler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Kesler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Kesler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Kesler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Pamela Kesler, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.