Dr. Pamela Kimmel, OD
Overview of Dr. Pamela Kimmel, OD
Dr. Pamela Kimmel, OD is an Optometrist in Allentown, PA.
Dr. Kimmel works at
Dr. Kimmel's Office Locations
Vision Center 30-26411091 Mill Creek Rd, Allentown, PA 18106 Directions (610) 530-1519
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kimmel is an excellent doctor. She is very thorough and pleasant. I have been seeing her for years.
About Dr. Pamela Kimmel, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1609947001
Dr. Kimmel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimmel works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimmel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimmel.
