Pamela Kirby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pamela Kirby, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Pamela Kirby, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Amarillo, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5801 W Interstate 40 Ste 109, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 468-7980
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Pamela Kirby?
Dr. Kirby is a warm, caring and compassionate psychologist. She is very down to earth and will work hard to find solutions for you as long as you are willing to open up to her. She worked with me to cope with a life changing illness that I have developed. She helped me to see my life in a different perspective which helped me tremendously. I have reccomended her to others because I trust in her abilities.
About Pamela Kirby, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1306854989
Frequently Asked Questions
Pamela Kirby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Pamela Kirby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Kirby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Kirby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Kirby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.