Pamela Klint has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Pamela Klint, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Pamela Klint, CNP is a Geriatric Nurse Practitioner in Bridgman, MI.
Pamela Klint works at
Locations
Southwestern Medical Clinic9625 Red Arrow Hwy, Bridgman, MI 49106 Directions (269) 465-6050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Priority Health
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Takes time to listen to your concerns and offers good advice.
About Pamela Klint, CNP
- Gerontology Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1033509286
Frequently Asked Questions
Pamela Klint accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pamela Klint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Pamela Klint works at
6 patients have reviewed Pamela Klint. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Klint.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Klint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Klint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.