Pamela Klint, CNP

Gerontology Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Pamela Klint, CNP is a Geriatric Nurse Practitioner in Bridgman, MI. 

Pamela Klint works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Bridgman, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwestern Medical Clinic
    9625 Red Arrow Hwy, Bridgman, MI 49106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 465-6050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
    • Priority Health
    • Trustmark Companies
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Pamela Klint, CNP

    Specialties
    • Gerontology Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033509286
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pamela Klint has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Pamela Klint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Pamela Klint works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Bridgman, MI. View the full address on Pamela Klint’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Pamela Klint. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Klint.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Klint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Klint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

