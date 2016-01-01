Pamela Kohlenberg, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Kohlenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Pamela Kohlenberg, CNM
Overview of Pamela Kohlenberg, CNM
Pamela Kohlenberg, CNM is a Midwife in Chicago, IL.
Pamela Kohlenberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Pamela Kohlenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Saint Anthony Hospital2875 W 19th St, Chicago, IL 60623 Directions (773) 484-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Pamela Kohlenberg?
About Pamela Kohlenberg, CNM
- Midwifery
- English, Spanish
- 1548330103
Education & Certifications
- Iupui-Ind U
Frequently Asked Questions
Pamela Kohlenberg accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pamela Kohlenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Pamela Kohlenberg works at
Pamela Kohlenberg speaks Spanish.
Pamela Kohlenberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Kohlenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Kohlenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Kohlenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.