See All Nurse Midwives in Chicago, IL
Pamela Kohlenberg, CNM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Pamela Kohlenberg, CNM

Midwifery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Pamela Kohlenberg, CNM

Pamela Kohlenberg, CNM is a Midwife in Chicago, IL. 

Pamela Kohlenberg works at St. Anthony Hospital Midwifery Service in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Pamela Kohlenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Anthony Hospital
    2875 W 19th St, Chicago, IL 60623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 484-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Menstruation
Birth
Birth Control
Abnormal Menstruation
Birth
Birth Control

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Birth Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Birth
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Childbirth Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Normal Labor Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Pamela Kohlenberg?

    Photo: Pamela Kohlenberg, CNM
    How would you rate your experience with Pamela Kohlenberg, CNM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Pamela Kohlenberg to family and friends

    Pamela Kohlenberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Pamela Kohlenberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Pamela Kohlenberg, CNM.

    About Pamela Kohlenberg, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548330103
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Iupui-Ind U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pamela Kohlenberg, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Kohlenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Pamela Kohlenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Pamela Kohlenberg works at St. Anthony Hospital Midwifery Service in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Pamela Kohlenberg’s profile.

    Pamela Kohlenberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Kohlenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Kohlenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Kohlenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Pamela Kohlenberg, CNM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.