Dr. Pamela Maxwell, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela Maxwell, PHD is a Psychologist in Burbank, CA.
Dr. Maxwell works at
Locations
Mbm Plus PC2121 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA 91506 Directions (818) 841-8215
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Hi I wanted to write a review for Dr Maxwell as I noticed her reviews were low. I go by reviews and this would discourage me from seeing her. In my experience she was a life-changing doctor. Her style is a bit blunt. I personally appreciate that but I could see how that would turn some people off - to each her own. I went to see her about 8 times and went from being a (mostly) sad person to a (mostly) happy person. She really helped me to see how I was causing my own difficulties.
About Dr. Pamela Maxwell, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1659421006
Dr. Maxwell works at
