Dr. Pamela McCaskill, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pamela McCaskill, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Plymouth, MI. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. McCaskill works at McCaskill Family Services in Plymouth, MI with other offices in Brighton, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    McCaskill Family Services
    409 Plymouth Rd Ste 250, Plymouth, MI 48170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 294-0814
  2. 2
    McCaskill Family Services
    2040 Grand River Anx Ste 300, Brighton, MI 48114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 224-1676

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Changes Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Relapse Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Loss of Pet Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
School Refusal Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Severe Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Pamela McCaskill, PHD

  • Clinical Psychology
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1235178336
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • University of Florida at Shands
Medical Education
  • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pamela McCaskill, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCaskill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McCaskill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. McCaskill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCaskill.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCaskill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCaskill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.