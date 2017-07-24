Pamela McCloskey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pamela McCloskey, MED
Overview
Pamela McCloskey, MED is an Adolescent Psychologist in Milesburg, PA.
Pamela McCloskey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mccloskey Counseling Center205 Mill St, Milesburg, PA 16853 Directions (814) 357-2400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Pamela McCloskey?
She helped me when I was younger through some very traumatic family events. Forever greatful to her.
About Pamela McCloskey, MED
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1982678926
Frequently Asked Questions
Pamela McCloskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Pamela McCloskey works at
5 patients have reviewed Pamela McCloskey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela McCloskey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela McCloskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela McCloskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.