Pamela Paul, LMHC

Christian Counseling
4.2 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Pamela Paul, LMHC is a Christian Counselor in Largo, FL. 

Pamela Paul works at Dr. Pamela Paul in Largo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Counseling Services
    12551 Indian Rocks Rd Ste 15, Largo, FL 33774 (727) 584-6919

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Crisis Intervention Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 17, 2020
    The help and care I received from Dr. Paul was by far the best I've received from any counselors/therapists. It was just just the visits but the homework she asked me to do that really helped me solve my issues. Without question I would recommend Dr. Paul to anyone.
    Jim H — Jun 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Pamela Paul, LMHC
    About Pamela Paul, LMHC

    • Christian Counseling
    • English
    • 1548382146
    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

