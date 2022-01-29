See All Nurse Practitioners in Scottsdale, AZ
Pamela Perry, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (64)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Pamela Perry, PMHNP

Pamela Perry, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Gonzaga University.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Pamela Perry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    14301 N 87th St Ste 315, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 482-0867

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Nightmare Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Perinatal Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Anxiety Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 29, 2022
    I started getting help from Pamela back in December 2021. Life felt so dark. She immediately started me on medication, that she felt would be a good fit, and it has changed my life. I actually feel happy and I haven't felt that in.. i don't know how long. I appreciate the check ins with Pamela where we talk through my med management. She is very supportive through the trial and error of different medications and is determined to find what works for me. So grateful!
    Elise — Jan 29, 2022
    About Pamela Perry, PMHNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194279976
    Education & Certifications

    • Gonzaga University
    • Arizona State University
