Dr. Pine accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pamela Pine, PHD
Dr. Pamela Pine, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Dr. Pine works at
Pine Psychological Services A Professional Corporation9735 Wilshire Blvd Ste 212, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 275-1867
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Pine has a great insight and has helped me greatly.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1407933005
Dr. Pine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pine.
