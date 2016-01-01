Pamela Rosenthal, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Pamela Rosenthal, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Pamela Rosenthal, NP is a Neurology Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
Pamela Rosenthal works at
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Covered California
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Pamela Rosenthal, NP
- Neurology
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Pamela Rosenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Pamela Rosenthal using Healthline FindCare.
Pamela Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.