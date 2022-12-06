See All Counselors in Philadelphia, PA
Pamela Schade, LPC

Counseling
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Pamela Schade, LPC is a Counselor in Philadelphia, PA. 

Pamela Schade works at Debre Homecare LLC in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Debre Homecare LLC
    1500 Walnut St Ste 800, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 519-2449
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 06, 2022
    I had never gone to therapy before Pamela and she made me feel instantly at ease and provided a safe space for me to talk through my mental health struggles and sort through my thoughts. Over the past 6+ months of regular therapy I've noticed a huge difference in my overall stress and happiness levels and my ability to deal with difficult situations. Pamela also helped me talk to my doctor about mental health meds, and the meds in conjunction with coping skills I've learned in therapy have been so helpful for me.
    Anna Hirsch — Dec 06, 2022
    Photo: Pamela Schade, LPC
    About Pamela Schade, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437555711
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pamela Schade, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Schade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Pamela Schade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Pamela Schade works at Debre Homecare LLC in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Pamela Schade’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Pamela Schade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Schade.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Schade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Schade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

