Pamela Shoda, NP
Overview of Pamela Shoda, NP
Pamela Shoda, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN.
Pamela Shoda's Office Locations
Ft Wayne Dermatology Consultants7881 CARNEGIE BLVD, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-8000
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Pam was excellent! Took me seriously & took care of my ongoing skin issue, then immediately called in Dr. Giarmo for a cyst removal. The surgery was scheduled for the next week & all taken care of in a short time! If I would’ve had to wait, I probably would not have had the surgery because of my fear! Thank you Team!
About Pamela Shoda, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194823989
Pamela Shoda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Pamela Shoda accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Pamela Shoda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Pamela Shoda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Shoda.
