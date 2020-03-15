See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Wayne, IN
Pamela Shoda, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.8 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Pamela Shoda, NP

Pamela Shoda, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Pamela Shoda works at Fort Wayne Dermatology Conslts in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Pamela Shoda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ft Wayne Dermatology Consultants
    7881 CARNEGIE BLVD, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 436-8000
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    Mar 15, 2020
    Pam was excellent! Took me seriously & took care of my ongoing skin issue, then immediately called in Dr. Giarmo for a cyst removal. The surgery was scheduled for the next week & all taken care of in a short time! If I would’ve had to wait, I probably would not have had the surgery because of my fear! Thank you Team!
    — Mar 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Pamela Shoda, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194823989
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Pamela Shoda, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Pamela Shoda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Pamela Shoda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Pamela Shoda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Pamela Shoda works at Fort Wayne Dermatology Conslts in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Pamela Shoda’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Pamela Shoda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Pamela Shoda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Pamela Shoda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Pamela Shoda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

